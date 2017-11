JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings downgraded South African local currency debt to “junk” territory on Friday, citing a further deterioration in the country’s economic outlook and public finances.

The agency lowered the long-term local currency sovereign credit rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-', and also cut the long-term foreign currency rating deeper into sub-investment grade territory, lowering it to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+'. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)