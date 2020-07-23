Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

CAPE TOWN, July 23 (Reuters) - Astron Energy, majority owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrel per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion this month that killed two workers.

“It is too early to determine when the refinery will be able to resume full operations but we continue to import products to ensure no interruption to supply,” said a company spokeswoman. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Edmund Blair)