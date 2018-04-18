FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's retail sales rise 4.9 percent y/y in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in February after increasing by a revised 3.3 percent in January, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.8 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in February.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 1.8 percent and rose 4.5 percent in the three months to February compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by James Macharia)

