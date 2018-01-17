FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's retail sales rise 8.2 percent y/y in November, biggest jump since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 8.2 percent year-on-year in November, beating expectations by far, after increasing by a revised 3.5 percent in October, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.1 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in November.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 4 percent and rose 5.9 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said.

The statistics agency said the year-on-year figure was the largest jump since June 2012. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

