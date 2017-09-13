South Africa's retail sales up 1.8 percent year/year in July

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year in July after increasing by a revised 3.2 percent in June, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.8 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in July.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.6 percent and were up 2.1 percent in the three months to July compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)