Basic Materials
November 20, 2019 / 8:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Strike certificate issued at South Africa's Comair -union

1 Min Read

(Corrects final line to show unions have to give 48 hours notice of strike, not give notice within 48 hours of certificate)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A strike certificate has been issued at South African airline Comair as part of a secondary strike against South African Airways, a spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa said on Wednesday.

Two unions that called a crippling strike at SAA said on Sunday they would pursue a secondary strike to ensure their demands are met, that they warned could shut down the entire aviation sector.

After a strike certificate is issued, unions have to notify employers within 48 hours of any strike action. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Catherine Evans)

