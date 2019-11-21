Financials
November 21, 2019 / 10:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa union files court case to force SAA rescue

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A South African union filed a case on Thursday asking a court to subject the distressed state-owned airline SAA to a business rescue, with the aim of restoring it to profitability.

Solidarity, which mostly represents white, Afrikaans-speaking employees, said it would “mean that the court can appoint a business rescue practitioner with comprehensive powers to rescue the airline.”

A crippling six-day strike in the past week has pushed South African airways to the brink of financial collapse. . Such a rescue would hand over control to a busi­ness res­cue prac­ti­tioner who then tries to restore the com­pany in order to avoid liquidation. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below