Bonds News
November 19, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

S.Africa's SAA says some employees returning to work despite strike

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A few hundred South African Airways employees have returned to work despite a strike, allowing the airline to resume some regional flights, acting Chief Executive Zuks Ramasia said on Tuesday.

Acting Chairwoman Thandeka Mgoduso also told the news conference that the state-run carrier held constructive talks on Tuesday with striking unions, whose members represent over half of the workforce, and these would continue.

Reporting by Naledi Mashishi; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Edmund Blair

