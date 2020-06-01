S.African ministry says hasn't yet discussed SAA rescue plan

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s public enterprises ministry said on Monday that it had not yet discussed a draft business rescue plan for struggling South African Airways (SAA), which an opposition party made public earlier in the day.

“Government has not discussed the plan yet and no decisions have been taken on some of the proposals it contains,” the ministry said in a statement. “We will review the plan, explore various funding options, and communicate our decisions in due course.”