South African government wants SAA route cuts reviewed - ministry

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s public enterprises ministry said on Friday that it wanted a plan to cut South African Airways route network at the end of the month to be reviewed.

Specialists appointed to try to rescue state-owned SAA said on Thursday that they would cut some domestic and international routes from the end of February as part of efforts to conserve cash and make the airline more attractive to potential equity partners. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)