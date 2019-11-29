South Africa's Hollard excludes SAA from insolvency coverage

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South African insurer Hollard excluded struggling state airline South African Airways from its travel supplier insolvency coverage earlier this month, the managing director of the company that administers Hollard Travel Insurance told Reuters.

Uriah Jansen, managing director of Oojah Travel Protection, said Hollard took the decision after a crippling strike started at SAA on Nov. 15 and the airline warned it might not be able to pay salaries.

Another large South African travel insurer, Travel Insurance Consultants, has also stopped covering tickets issued by SAA against insolvency. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)