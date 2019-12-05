South African Airways to name business rescue practitioner soon

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) will in the next few hours name the business rescue practitioner who will determine the future of the struggling state-owned airline, an SAA board member said on Thursday.

Martin Kingston told Reuters SAA had been days away from being shut down before the board decided on Wednesday to place the airline in business rescue, after a “massive erosion of confidence” related to last month’s crippling employee strike.

He said some aspects of SAA’s business could be attractive to potential partners while others should be closed down rapidly. ($1 = 14.7075 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier; Editing by Edmund Blair)