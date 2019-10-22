Basic Materials
October 22, 2019

Regulator accepts SAA plan to fix faults at maintenance unit

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said on Tuesday that it had accepted a plan by state-owned South African Airways’ maintenance division to fix faults found in “a few aircraft” during a recent audit.

SACAA did not say what the faults were, citing confidentiality agreements. It said airline operators served by SAA’s maintenance unit had decided to “self-ground” some planes to check they were safe to fly. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jon Boyle)

