South African Airways says strike endangers future of airline

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state airline South African Airways (SAA) said on Wednesday that a proposed strike by labour unions would endanger the future of the airline and threaten jobs.

Earlier on Wednesday unions said they would launch “the mother of all strikes” at SAA starting on Friday, after the airline refused to give into their salary demands and started consultations about cutting more than 900 staff. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)