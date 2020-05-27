Bankruptcy News
Administrators for S.Africa airline not aiming to resume domestic flights mid-June

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - Administrators for state-owned South African Airways (SAA) said on Wednesday the airline is not aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June as suggested by the company on Tuesday.

“The position around the cessation of flights remains as is until SAA has a better sense of what the level 3 lockdown means in terms of domestic air travel,” SAA’s business rescue practitioners said in a statement.

“The airline also needs to consider what the opening of the skies will mean from a commercial and load factor perspective.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

