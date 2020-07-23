All conditions for SAA rescue met apart from guarantee letter - administrators

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - All conditions for a rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA) have been met, apart from a “guarantee confirmation letter” required by lenders from the government, the state-owned airline’s administrators said on Thursday.

The administrators have called a creditor meeting for Friday to consider amending the SAA restructuring plan to give the government until July 27 to provide the guarantee confirmation letter, they said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning. Editing by Jane Merriman)