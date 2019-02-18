Corrections News
CORRECTED-S.Africa's state-run airline to be split into three - CEO

(Corrects CEO’s name)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state-owned airline is to break into three business units as part of a restructuring plan, its Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana said on Monday.

Jarani said the firm - which has not made a profit since 2011 and was given a 5 billion rand bailout last year to shore up its balance sheet - will be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

