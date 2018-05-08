FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 8, 2018 / 10:40 AM / in 41 minutes

S.African airline SAA requires $400 mln bailout to stay afloat - treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, May 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state carrier SAA requires a 5 billion rand ($399 million) cash injection in the current financial year to help it meet its financial obligations, a senior treasury official said on Tuesday.

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane told parliament the cash injection could however not come from government, which has so far pumped 20 billion rand into the firm.

Mogajane said treasury was willing to consider selling a stake in the airliner to a private equity partner. ($1 = 12.5532 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.