S.Africa's struggling carrier SAA to cut flights to ease cash flow

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airlines (SAA) said on Thursday it would “cancel and consolidate selected flights” to lower costs, a day after it received a 3.5 billion rand ($244 million) government bailout to ease a mounting cash flow crunch.

“Flight demand has been scrutinised to ensure SAA is running efficient flights. To this end, SAA will cancel and consolidate selected scheduled flights where there is low demand based on current forward bookings for the month of February,” the airline said in a statement.