June 8, 2020 / 7:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African Airways administrators ask to delay rescue plan until June 15

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - Administrators at state-owned South African Airways asked creditors on Monday to approve another delay until June 15 for the publication of a business rescue plan for the cash-strapped airline.

The plan was meant to be published on June 8, after several earlier delays. The administrators said in a letter to creditors that their latest request to delay the plan followed a letter from the attorneys of trade unions representing SAA employees asking for an additional one-week delay. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)

