South African Airways administrators call creditor meeting for Friday

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Administrators at state-owned South African Airways have called a creditor meeting for Friday, Sept. 18, as funding for the airline’s restructuring has not been received as anticipated, the administrators said on Thursday.

The creditor meeting will be convened at 11:00 local time (0900 GMT) on Friday to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the company, the administrators said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)