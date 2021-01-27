South African Airways administrators gets 1.3 billion rand from government

A South African Airways (SAA) plane taxis after landing at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Administrators at national airline South African Airways (SAA) received 1.3 billion rand ($85.36 million) from the Department of Public Enterprises last week, a spokeswoman for the administrators said on Wednesday.

The money would be used to pay accepted and signed voluntary severance packages, employees who accepted a three-month back pay deal, and post-commencement creditors, spokeswoman Louise Brugman said.

($1 = 15.2305 rand)