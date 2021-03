A South African Airways (SAA) plane is towed at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The administrators of South African Airways (SAA) hope to exit the business by the end of the month, the state-owned airline said in a letter to affected parties seen by Reuters.

The letter, dated March 18, said SAA’s board of directors and management were working on a plan for the airline to resume flying.