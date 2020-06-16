Bonds News
June 16, 2020 / 7:22 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

South African Airways administrators propose restructuring plan

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Administrators at state-owned South African Airways (SAA) proposed a restructuring plan for the cash-strapped airline on Tuesday, saying the government would have to find more than 10 billion rand ($579.47 million) of new money for it to work.

The administrators took over SAA in December, when the airline entered a local form of bankruptcy protection after almost a decade of financial losses. ($1 = 17.2571 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Emma Rumney)

