South African Airways administrators request further delay for rescue plan

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways have asked creditors to approve an extension until June 8 for the publication of a business rescue plan for the struggling state airline, a letter seen by Reuters said.

The administrators said in the letter dated May 28 that despite the rescue plan being ready for publication, further consultation with affected parties was required. The plan was due to be published on Friday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)