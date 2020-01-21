Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 21, 2020 / 8:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled “a few domestic flights,” the state airline’s spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.

SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 billion rand ($137 million) of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month.

SAA said on Monday that flights were operating normally.

$1 = 14.5682 rand Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below