South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled “a few domestic flights,” the state airline’s spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.

SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 billion rand ($137 million) of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month.

SAA said on Monday that flights were operating normally.