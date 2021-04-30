South African Airways exits bankruptcy protection - statement

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling national airline South African Airways has exited a local form of bankruptcy protection called business rescue, its administrators said in a statement on Friday.
The administrators “have effectively discharged the business rescue and handed over the operations of SAA back to its board and executive team with immediate affect,” their statement read. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee)
