January 20, 2020

South African Airways says flights operating as normal

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) said on Monday that flights to all its destinations were continuing as normal, after a trade union said last week that flights were at risk if government funding didn’t arrive soon.

“Flights to all its destinations continue as normal,” SAA said in a statement. “Where there may be flight schedule amendments, such operational changes will be managed and communicated in accordance with the industry norms.”

Last week, a union official said SAA could have to suspend some flights and delay salary payments if the government doesn’t come up with a plan to provide the 2 billion rand ($138 million) it promised the airline last month.

$1 = 14.5400 rand

