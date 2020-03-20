South African Airways suspends intercontinental flights until May 31

JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) said on Friday that it would immediately suspend all intercontinental flights until May 31 in response to a government travel ban aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

SAA flies to the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Brazil on its intercontinental routes. SAA said earlier this week that it had cancelled 162 international and regional flights until the end of this month due to low demand and restrictions linked to coronavirus. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)