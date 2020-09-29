South African Airways to go under care and maintenance until funding found

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Struggling state-owned airline South African Airways will be put under “care and maintenance” until funding discussions are completed, the airline’s administrators said on Tuesday.

A company’s assets can be put under care and maintenance in order to keep them in good condition when they are not being used.

The administrators added in a notice to affected parties that certain funders were willing to provide a portion of the funds for the airline’s restructuring plan and that they were engaging with the government on the remaining funding needed.