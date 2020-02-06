South African Airways to scale back routes at end Feb - rescue team

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA), which entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, will scale back some of its domestic and international routes from the end of February, specialists appointed to try to rescue the airline said on Thursday.

State-owned SAA will also seek to deploy more fuel-efficient aircraft, renegotiate contracts with suppliers, reduce the number of its employees and consider asset sales as part of rescue efforts, the specialists said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Tim Cocks)