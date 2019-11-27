Financials
South African government says working to ensure SAA's survival

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday it was working with struggling state airline South African Airways (SAA) to ensure that it could continue to operate.

SAA suffered a crippling strike this month which pushed the airline to the brink of collapse.

“The strike at SAA with consequential cancellation of bookings has resulted in a sudden deterioration of SAA’s financial position,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Department of Public Enterprises is working together with SAA to urgently formulate immediate actions ... to enable SAA to carry on its business.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by David Evans)

