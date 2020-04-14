South African ministry says still exploring options for struggling SAA

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday that it was still exploring options for struggling South African Airways (SAA), despite the finance ministry suggesting earlier that government was considering closing it down.

SAA is under a form of bankruptcy protection and has cancelled a large number of flights because of restrictions linked to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Government must urgently determine the operating and business model for a rescued airline,” the public enterprises ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Tim Cocks)