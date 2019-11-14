Industrials
November 14, 2019 / 5:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's SAA cancels flights due to union strike over wages - media

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State airline South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled “nearly all” flights scheduled for Friday because of a strike over wage increases planned by a majority of employees, television news channel eNCA said.

Unions representing about 3,000 of its 5,000-strong workforce said on Wednesday that cabin crew and other workers at SAA would strike over the airline’s refusal of salary hikes and a plan to cut more than 900 jobs. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

