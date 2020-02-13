Industrials
February 13, 2020 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African state airline SA Express under bankruptcy protection

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South African state airline SA Express is under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Thursday.

SA Express is a separate business to embattled state carrier South African Airways (SAA), which entered business rescue in December.

“The business rescue process is well-coordinated with no disruptions to customers and employees,” SA Express said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

