S.Africa's Samancor Chrome warns of over 2,000 potential job cuts - letter

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Samancor Chrome has notified trade unions that it intends to hold talks over 2,438 potential job cuts at its Eastern Chrome and Western Chrome mines, according to a letter sent to unions and seen by Reuters.

The letter cited weak chrome prices, increased power tariffs, problems with electricity supplies and the need to cut costs among reasons for possible job losses.

Earlier this month Samancor notified trade unions about 599 potential job cuts at its smelting operations and corporate offices, in a separate letter to unions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)