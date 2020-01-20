Samancor Chrome notifies trade unions about 599 potential job cuts

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Samancor Chrome has notified trade unions about 599 potential job cuts at its smelting operations and corporate offices, a letter to trade unions said.

Samancor cited low chrome prices, competition from China, availability of electricity and rising power tariffs among reasons for the potential job cuts, the letter showed.

Samancor Chrome, a private company, is the second-largest ferrochrome producer in the world, according to its website. It produces more than 1 million metric tons of ferrochrome - used to make stainless steel - per year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Helen Reid; Editing by Toby Chopra)