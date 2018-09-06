FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

SAP says cooperating with S.African probe of water ministry contract

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - SAP, the German business software company, said it was aware of, and cooperating with, a South African investigation into whether public money was spent unlawfully in relation to a water ministry contract.

“SAP is aware of this contract which forms part of the broader ongoing SAP South Africa investigation that is reviewing all public sector contracts dating back to 2010,” the company said in a statement.

“If we identify any matters of concern, we will address and manage them vigorously and comprehensively. SAP continues to cooperate with U.S. and South African authorities, in their ongoing investigations.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

