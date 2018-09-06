FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa launches probe into water ministry contract with Germany's SAP

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Rampahosa has authorised a government investigation into allegations of unlawful expenditure by the water ministry in procuring IT services from German firm SAP, the presidency said on Thursday.

“The SIU (Special Investigating Unit) will look into allegations that the procurement of, or contracting for, information technology-related services from SAP had not been fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, and that legislation, guidelines or policies had been flouted,” the presidency said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Peter Graff)

