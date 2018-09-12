FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

South Africa to probe whether kickback paid for SAP contract

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate whether a kickback of more than 35 million rand ($2 million) was paid for a state contract with German software firm SAP, a spokeswoman for the unit told Reuters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU investigation last week, after the country’s anti-graft agency started its own probe into a 671 million rand ($45 million) deal SAP signed with the water ministry in 2016.

Asked for comment, SAP said it was reviewing all its public-sector contracts in South Africa dating back to 2010. (Reporting by Alexander Winning in Pretoria and Eric Auchard in London Editing by James Macharia)

