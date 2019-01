JOHANNESBURG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The deputy governor of South Africa’s central bank, Francois Groepe, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, the bank said on Monday.

In a statement, it thanked Groepe, who whose resignation is effective from the end of January, for his 14 years of service.

“The process of appointing Mr Groepe’s successor is currently under way,” it said. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by John Stonestreet)