FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
June 14, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African union says strike by white workers at Sasol approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South African trade union Solidarity said on Thursday it had been cleared to call for a strike at energy firm Sasol over an empowerment scheme it says unfairly excludes white workers.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration issued a certificate to Solidarity which allows its members to strike legally, the union representing mostly skilled workers said in a statement.

The company was responsible for “blatant discrimination against loyal Sasol employees,” Solidarity Chief Executive Dirk Hermann said. The union said it would seek a mandate from members to begin a strike. (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.