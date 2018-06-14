South African union says strike by white workers at Sasol approved

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South African trade union Solidarity said on Thursday it had been cleared to call for a strike at energy firm Sasol over an empowerment scheme it says unfairly excludes white workers.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration issued a certificate to Solidarity which allows its members to strike legally, the union representing mostly skilled workers said in a statement.

The company was responsible for “blatant discrimination against loyal Sasol employees,” Solidarity Chief Executive Dirk Hermann said. The union said it would seek a mandate from members to begin a strike. (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet)