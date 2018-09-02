South African union to begin strike by white workers at Sasol

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mainly white Solidarity union will begin a strike on Monday at petrochemicals firm Sasol over a share ownership scheme offered exclusively for black staff.

“We intend to switch off a different section of Sasol each day by means of well-laid and strategic plans,” the union said in a statement.

Under black economic empowerment rules, South African companies are required to meet quotas on black ownership, employment and procurement as part of a drive to reverse decades of exclusion under apartheid. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alison Williams)