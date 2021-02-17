UPDATE 1-S.Africa to investigate Sasol operation for elevated sulphur levels

(Add detail and company comment)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Environmental Ministry said on Wednesday it would investigate whether petrochemical company Sasol’s Secunda operations could be the source of a sulphur smell experienced in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces since the weekend.

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries said the smell was likely a combination of elevated levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide.

Sasol said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that its Secunda operations did not have any operational incidents that could have resulted in an increase in sulphur emissions.

The company said it had also started an investigation to assist in identifying the area of origin of the sulphur odour experienced in the region. Sasol said it could not immediately comment further.

The ministry said it would decide on any further course of action once the investigations were completed. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)