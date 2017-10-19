South Africa remains committed to shale gas exploration, says minister

CAPE TOWN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Africa remains committed to shale gas exploration and was studying a court order revoking fracking regulations as it pushes to award the first exploration licenses by 2019, the mineral resources minister said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, farmers lobby AgriSA said that a South African High Court quashed regulations governing proposed shale gas fracking in the Eastern Cape, one of the main areas where proposed shale gas exploration could take place.

“We remain committed (to shale gas exploration). We will study the outcome of the court and decide where we go,” Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)