JUBA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa will invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector, including in the construction of a refinery, the South African minister for energy and his South Sudanese counterpart for petroleum said on Friday.

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding which will also result in South Africa being involved in the exploration of several oil blocks, both ministers said. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing bt Mark Potter)