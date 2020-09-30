South Africa invites applications for broadband spectrum bidding

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms regulator on Wednesday said it is inviting applications from mobile operators to bid for high-speed broadband spectrum from Oct. 2 and announced prices for 5G spectrum.

“The authority will make available 406 MHz of spectrum for the provision of mobile broadband services in South Africa,” Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng told journalists. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)