FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Broadcasting
September 10, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

South African govt to accelerate licensing of new radio spectrum: Ramaphosa

1 Min Read

DURBAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government will accelerate the licensing of delayed radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators.

Allocation of spectrum is seen as key to expanding broadband services in Africa’s most industrialized economy, where the high cost of telecommunications is a barrier to doing business.

“Government has recently decided to accelerate the licensing of the radio frequency spectrum in the 2.6 gigahertz, the 700 megahertz and the 800 megahertz band to hasten the growth of mobile telecommunications,” Ramaphosa told delegates at the opening of the International Telecommunication Union Telecom World Conference.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Writing by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.