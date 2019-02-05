S.Africa's competition regulator weighing impact of StanChart's U.S. fine

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission said on Tuesday it will consider the impact of a U.S. case against Standard Chartered, which saw the lender fined for currency manipulation, on its own related legal dispute with the bank.

Last week New York’s financial watchdog fined StanChart $40 million for attempting to rig foreign exchange transactions, including involving the South African rand, between 2007 and 2013 - a matter the commission itself also investigated.

The commission found over a dozen local and international banks, including StanChart, colluded to coordinate trading in the rand and U.S. dollar using an instant chatroom called “ZAR domination”.

Since February 2017, it said it had been “engaged in protracted litigation” with a number of the banks involved, including StanChart.

“The commission will consider the impact of the order on the ongoing forex litigation with the banks in South Africa,” it said in a statement, acknowledging the outcome of the case in New York.

Its 2015 investigation saw the commission join a global clampdown that saw big banks fined around $10 billion in total for rigging interest rates and forex benchmarks.

Citigroup settled with the commission on the matter, and paid a 69 million rand ($5.16 million) fine.

The other lenders were referred to the Competition Tribunal, which makes the final decisions.

Reuters reported in 2017 that a number of the banks had said the case against them lacked detail and questioned the commission’s ability to penalise banks without subsidiaries or branches in the country.

The commission said on Tuesday the ongoing litigation relates to similar issues.

StanChart said last week it had taken action to fix problems with controls in its foreign exchange trading and sales business at the time.

“Standard Chartered has remediated its systems and controls, and now has an appropriate control framework in place,” it said. ($1 = 13.3771 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by James Macharia)