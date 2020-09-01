Bonds News
September 1, 2020 / 9:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African state firms seeking billions of rand in bailouts, govt says

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South African state companies the Post Office and broadcaster SABC have requested billions of rand in financial support, the National Treasury said in a presentation to parliament on Tuesday.

The Treasury said the Post Office had requested 4.9 billion rand ($292.87 million) in support and SABC was seeking 1.5 billion rand because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that state agricultural lender Land Bank, which defaulted earlier this year, had resumed interest payments to lenders from Aug. 11.

$1 = 16.7310 rand Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below