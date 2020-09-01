South African state firms seeking billions of rand in bailouts, govt says

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South African state companies the Post Office and broadcaster SABC have requested billions of rand in financial support, the National Treasury said in a presentation to parliament on Tuesday.

The Treasury said the Post Office had requested 4.9 billion rand ($292.87 million) in support and SABC was seeking 1.5 billion rand because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that state agricultural lender Land Bank, which defaulted earlier this year, had resumed interest payments to lenders from Aug. 11.